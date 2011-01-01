Welcome to my little space!

Thank you for stopping by. I guess you can say I was born into a family of creators. My mother has been my biggest influence since entering this world. I love creating what I see in my mind. I've been making wreaths, among other things for years now. Let's face it, I'm 59 it IS "YEARS."

Decided to introduce my wreaths to the world just recently. I LOVE doing this!

I actually went to an Art College until I met my husband Randy. We married, had two beautiful daughters and now have found it's time for "me" now. ( Have to admit my grandsons do take up a very important place in my heart and life too)

Please look around and see what your eye catches and if you can't find anything reach out to me. We just may be able to help you create your vision.

Warmest regards

Patty